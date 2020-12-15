Stranger leaves surprise Christmas tree on Colorado doorstep

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman received an unexpected holiday surprise Friday morning, when she found a fresh Christmas tree on her front porch.

Haley, who asked NewsNation affiliate KDVR not to use her last name, says she has no idea who left the tree, or how they knew she needed it to lift her spirits.

“This past week was really difficult, because I went to the store, and I was trying to buy groceries, and my food stamps didn’t work,” she says. “So not only are you hungry and frustrated, you’re embarrassed.”



Haley said she lost her job as a yoga instructor when the pandemic hit and has been delivering food to make money.

She said being able to buy a Christmas tree was the last thing on her mind.

“I wouldn’t have been able to afford a Christmas tree this year,” she says. “I was planning on putting decorations on the house plants.”

But on Friday, she opened her door to find a tree, wrapped in a red ribbon.

“I cried,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to do. Looked around to see, but nobody knocked. I didn’t know it was there until I opened my door.”

Haley decorated the tree with old ornaments and said the gesture has turned around her holiday season.

“It’s nostalgic, and it makes you feel safe, it makes you feel comfortable,” she said. “It feels really nice to know there’s still good people in the world.”