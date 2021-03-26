Stranger removed mask to kiss baby girl on lips as mother looked away, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after police say he pulled off his mask in a grocery store to kiss a baby girl sitting in a shopping cart while her mother was looking away.
According to reports, the 1-year-old’s father flagged down an officer to report the alleged incident. Just before alerting the officer, the girl’s father had searched for the man who left.
Police later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Austin Blake Stewart. Officers found him under a blanket near the roadway.
Police said the girl’s mother, who had “glance away for a brief moment,” also searched for the man before alerting her husband.
Steward was arrested and charged with physical harassment and disorderly conduct.