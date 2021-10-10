HILO, Hawaii (NewsNation Now) — A strong earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.2. It was at a depth of 22 miles and was centered south of Naalehu, the USGS said in an updated report.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.

NewsNation’s affiliate in Honolulu, KHON, received calls from people who felt the shaking in Pahoa on the Big island, and in Kihei, Maui, as well as on Oahu in Kaneohe, Kailua, Kuliouou, Niu Valley, Kapolei, Waipahu, and Waikiki.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.1, but later increased it to 6.2.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.