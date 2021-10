SANTEE, Calif. (KSWB) — Home surveillance footage captured the moment a small plane nosedived before crashing into a home in a Santee, California neighborhood.

The plane crashed Monday afternoon, killing at least two people, including a UPS employee, authorities said. Multiple homes were also damaged.

The video initially seems like a peaceful scene with palm trees swaying in the wind, multiple cars, and a garbage truck parked in a cul-de-sac. Then, out of nowhere, in the upper right corner of the screen, a small plane can be seen nosediving and disappearing behind the main visible home.

A few seconds later, a cloud of smoke can be seen exploding upward into the air from the crash, turning from light gray to a dark black in an instant as the smoke continued to fume.

The aircraft was a twin-engine C340 Cessna, Santee Mayor John Minto said, and according to the county, its flight plan indicated it was traveling from Yuma, Arizona, to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in the Kearny Mesa section of San Diego.

A UPS delivery truck was destroyed in the crash. Two to three additional homes were damaged, Santee Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Matsushita told reporters. However, he said, those inside the impacted homes, including two residents seen on video being rescued by a group of neighbors, were able to get out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.