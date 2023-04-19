Husband wants prosecutors disciplined in missing Susan Morphew case

(NewsNation) — Lawyers for Barry Morphew, a Colorado man once charged with murder who remains a suspect in his wife’s disappearance, want prosecutors disciplined for intentionally withholding evidence.

According to Morphew’s lawyers, District Attorney Linda Stanley and six prosecutors in her office were pursuing a political agenda of locking up Morphew in response to a media frenzy they helped create.

Morphew’s attorneys have filed a complaint with Colorado’s Office of Regulatory Counsel, seeking punishment up to and including disbarment for the prosecutors.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2022, and has not been seen since.

Barry Morphew had been charged with murder, tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and attempting to influence a public servant.

The charges were dropped by Stanley’s office last year, just before Morphew was to have faced trial, after DNA from an unknown male was found in Suzanne Morphew’s SUV.

The evidence included DNA from an unknown male linked to sexual assault cases in other states, raising the possibility of another suspect’s involvement.

Morphew’s lawyers contend that a decision was made to arrest him in 2021 despite the DNA evidence.

The lawyers further cited Stanley’s appearances on true crime podcasts to discuss the case, and they are asking that she be barred from prosecuting anyone else.

One of Morphew’s lawyers, Iris Eytan, has also launched a nonprofit group to fight prosecutorial misconduct.

The complaint was filed with Colorado’s Office of Regulatory Counsel, which had already opened an investigation into Stanley last year due to complaints arising from the Morphew prosecution.

The lawyers’ complaint will now become part of that investigation.

In a court filing, Stanley said the exclusion of some of the prosecution’s witnesses was one reason for her request to dismiss the charges against Morphew.

Stanley’s office has not yet responded to the complaint, but one of the named prosecutors, Mark Hurlbert, said they had done nothing wrong and would vigorously fight the allegations.

The Associated Press and NewNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.