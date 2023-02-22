(NewsNation) — A suspect has been charged with the fatal shooting of a beloved Los Angeles bishop on Wednesday. The L.A. County Sheriff’s department says the accused is the husband of the bishop’s housekeeper.

The suspect, 65-year-old Carlos Medina, is being held on a $2 million bail for the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, and faces up to 35 years in prison, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said.

Medina was brought into custody Monday after an hours-long standoff, according to L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna.

“Detectives were told by the tipster that they were concerned because Medina was acting strange, irrational, and made comments about the bishop owing him money,” Luna said in a press conference Monday. “Detectives recovered two firearms and other evidence possibly linking Medina to the crime.”

O’Connell, 69, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was found dead inside his home from a single gunshot wound on Monday, The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said. Luna reported no signs of forced entry, and no murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, not only is Medina the husband of Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper, he also worked at the bishop’s Hacienda Heights home from time to time as a handyman.

Neighbors in Hacienda Heights told NewsNation that the Medinas have worked for the Bishop for about six years.

“I was in total shock. I never suspected something like that from from that gentleman. It doesn’t seem like he’s capable of doing something like that,” said one Hacienda Heights neighbor, who remembered seeing the Medina’s at the Bishop’s house often.

In a statement, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said, “He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”