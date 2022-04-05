SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NewsNation) — A suspect in a California mass shooting that left six people dead and injured at least 12 others is set to appear in Sacramento court Tuesday.

Investigators Tuesday morning were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the violence on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing. Sacramento police said Monday that they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento. The area where the killings occurred is on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district and has many bars and restaurants. It’s anchored by the Golden One Center, which attracts big-name concerts and is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

Family and friends of the victims gathered three blocks away from the shooting to hold a vigil for their loved ones.

“I feel like I can’t even talk,” Patricia Powell, De’vazia Turner’s sister told NewsNation. “I feel like something inside of me died.”

Sacramento has endured two mass shootings in the last five weeks. On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a Sacramento church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

“Our city is shook,” said Berry Accius, a local community activist at a Monday night vigil. “This is the second, I said the second, mass shooting we’ve had in Sacramento. What are we going to do about that city? Our voices can no longer be silent.”

Sacramento police said Monday they collected more than 100 spent bullet casings littered throughout the downtown streets. Few other details have been made public as investigators comb through evidence gathered from what Police Chief Kathy Lester called a complex crime scene. Witnesses have submitted more than 100 videos and photos taken during and shortly after the shooting.

Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, talks to the media about the mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California’s capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)

Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De’vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Penelope Scott talks about her son, De’vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De’vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De’vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De’vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)