Suspects kidnap Amazon delivery driver in Bay Area

(KRON) — An Amazon delivery driver in San Ramon was kidnapped after a vehicle collision Saturday afternoon, the San Ramon Police Department told NewsNation affiliate KRON.

Around 3 p.m., the Amazon truck and a dark-colored SUV collided near Crow Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

An unknown man and a woman were inside the SUV. The woman got into the passenger seat of the Amazon truck and forced the victim to drive to a Bank of America in San Ramon while the man followed in the SUV, according to police.

The suspects made the Amazon driver withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank, SRPD said. The Amazon employee was then forced to drive to a Bank of America in Dublin.

The transaction at the Dublin bank did not work, so the suspects left the delivery driver there. Police did not report any injuries for both the victim and suspects.

SRPD said the Amazon driver contacted his boss before calling police. The Amazon employee’s boss notified police of the incident.

KRON reached out to Amazon for a statement regarding the incident.

“Thank you for reaching out. We’re glad the driver is safe, but will defer to the police for any additional or official information,” the company said.

SRPD did not specify which Bank of America locations the suspects took the victim. No other information was immediately available. SRPD will continue to investigate.