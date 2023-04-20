Suspects, victim in California Home Depot shooting ID’d

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are in jail Wednesday morning accused of murder, robbery, child endangerment and conspiracy after shooting and killing an employee at a Pleasanton Home Depot.

Pleasanton police identified the victim as 26-year-old Tri-Valley resident Blake Mohs, a loss prevention employee at the store. Police said he was well-known within law enforcement as the reporting party on any incidents at the store.

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating. I’m joined by the City Council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Mayor Karla Brown.

Police were called to the Home Depot, located at 6000 Johnson Drive, at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. They found one victim bleeding inside the store. Police said suspect Benicia Knapps was trying to steal an electrical item from the store, was confronted by an employee, and then was confronted by Mohs. Police said Knapps then pulled out a handgun and shot Mohs, ultimately killing him.

Police said Knapps ran to the getaway car driven by Guillroy and that there was a two-year-old child inside the car. After they fled, police said a handgun was recovered at a nearby intersection. Police said the gun they recovered was not legally registered.

Police said officers with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office were able to track the suspect vehicle to a residential neighborhood in Oakland. Police said they spotted Knapps, 32, and David Guillroy, 31, both of Oakland. Police arrested them in the 7000 block of Ney Avenue.

Guillroy was arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County. Knapps is currently receiving medical treatment from the incident, not the arrest, police said. They face charges including murder, robbery, child endangerment and conspiracy, according to officials.

“We’re heartbroken over the senseless tragedy,” Home Depot said in a statement to KRON4. “Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone knew and loved him.”

Employees reported for work Wednesday morning still rocked by what happened to their co-worker. One employee told KRON4, “I worked with him. He was in loss prevention. I know what he did. It’s just sad. I really don’t know what else to say. It’s scary. You don’t expect it. You show up to work everyday to get your job done. It’s Pleasanton. We are close to all the crap in the Bay Area; we have homeless coming in, but you don’t expect it but you probably should.”

Mohs parents told police he had an interest in law enforcement and had been involved in youth law enforcement programs and was an Eagle Scout. He was set to be married in the summer. He is survived by his parents, brother and fiancée.