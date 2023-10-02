Authorities suspend search for possible shark attack victim

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing person off the shore of Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, California.
The search began Sunday morning after a person went missing in the waters off Wildcat Beach. Friends reported them lost and also reported seeing a shark and blood in the water. The shark sighting has not been confirmed.
The Coast Guard, National Parks Service and area fire departments conducted a search for the missing person, which included the use of two helicopters.
The search operation was still underway until Monday at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, when officials announced the rescue effort had been suspended.