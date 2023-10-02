Authorities suspend search for possible shark attack victim

  • The person was reported missing Sunday in Point Reyes, California
  • Friends reported seeing a shark and blood in the water
  • Authorities called off the search Monday morning

Updated:

GALVESTON, TX – JULY 18: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Cybulski and Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Theobald of Air Station Houston conduct a rescue basket hoist training from one of the air station’s HH-65C Dolphin helicopters in Galveston Bay on July 18, 2007 in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing person off the shore of Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, California.

The search began Sunday morning after a person went missing in the waters off Wildcat Beach. Friends reported them lost and also reported seeing a shark and blood in the water. The shark sighting has not been confirmed.

The Coast Guard, National Parks Service and area fire departments conducted a search for the missing person, which included the use of two helicopters.

The search operation was still underway until Monday at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, when officials announced the rescue effort had been suspended.

West

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation