Authorities suspend search for possible shark attack victim

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing person off the shore of Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, California.

The search began Sunday morning after a person went missing in the waters off Wildcat Beach. Friends reported them lost and also reported seeing a shark and blood in the water. The shark sighting has not been confirmed.

The Coast Guard, National Parks Service and area fire departments conducted a search for the missing person, which included the use of two helicopters.

The search operation was still underway until Monday at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, when officials announced the rescue effort had been suspended.