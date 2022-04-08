Teen faces attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher

(NewsNation) — A 16-year-old faces attempted murder and sexual assault charges in an attack on his teacher, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Investigators believe the teacher was in her classroom at Eldorado High School on Thursday afternoon when a 16-year-old student walked in to talk about his grades. Police say at some point, the teen got violent and started punching the teacher and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Following the reported attack, LVMPD says the suspect left the classroom and was later found by another school employee. The teacher was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

In light of the alleged attack, the Clark County School Superintendent said the safety of every student and employee is their top priority.

“I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery,” Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. “As I have said previously, ‘Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’”

Authorities identified and arrested the student on the following charges: attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery. He has now been booked into jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 702-828-3421.