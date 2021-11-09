Tens of thousands without power in Washington

Silhouette of large group of birds flock standing on power lines, black and white image

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 64,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning in Washington state as strong winds and rain blew through the Northwest.

The Seattle Times reports that utilities said 29,625 customers in King County, 20,833 customers in Pierce County, 7,651 customers in Snohomish County and 4,539 customers in Whatcom County were without power.

High-wind advisories were issued for the Seattle metro area, areas along the Washington coast and the Cascade Mountains.