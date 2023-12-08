Third victim of UNLV campus shooting identified by coroner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The third victim to die in a shooting at UNLV’s campus on Wednesday is identified as 69-year-old Naoko Takemaru of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the coroner, the cause of death for Takemaru was “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Takemaru was an Associate Professor of Japanese Studies. She also authored a book, “Women in the Language and Society of Japan: The Linguistic Roots of Bias,” and wrote articles for journals. According to her UNLV biography, she oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business.

Photos of Patricia Navarro Velez (left), Naoko Takemaru (center), and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang provided by UNLV

The two other professors killed in the shooting were identified Thursday as Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson, Nevada, and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas.

A 38-year-old visiting professor who was injured in the shooting remains hospitalized. That individual’s condition was last listed as stable by LVMPD officials.