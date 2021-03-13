Thousands of ideas offered for Vegas mass shooting memorial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 5,100 responses have come in to a panel planning a permanent memorial to the 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
Ahead of a deadline on Sunday, Clark County officials said an online questionnaire about the 2017 massacre has drawn responses from Nevada and states including California about where a memorial should be located and other ideas.
The 1 October Memorial Committee wants to identify a location, size, design and funding for a memorial to the 58 people killed that night and at least two others whose later deaths were blamed on their injuries.
