Three suspects charged in San Jose infant kidnapping

(NewsNation) — Police identified three suspects charged in the broad daylight kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose, California.

The San Jose Police Department said San Jose residents Jose Ramon Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, have all been charged in the case.

Charges against the suspects include kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion.

Police say the child was snatched from inside his home while his grandmother was downstairs unloading groceries and his mother was at work.

Baby Brandon was found safe Tuesday, recovered from inside a white van and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to NewsNation affiliate KRON, investigating officers got a break in the case after a nursing home employee recognized a minivan that had been identified in a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before the nursing home employee spotted the vehicle and tipped off law enforcement.

The three will make their initial appearance in court Thursday.

Law enforcement has yet to publicly reveal a motive in the case.

Jose Ramon Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez and Baldomeo Sandoval. (Credit: San Jose Police Department)

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this reporrt.