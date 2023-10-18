Toddlers who drowned at San Jose daycare remembered

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Lillian “Lily” Jade Hanan’s family was planning to wear matching Beluga whale costumes for Halloween. The toddler’s obituary writes, “Instead, Lily was buried in a Beluga onesie, tutu, and whale socks.”

Lily was one of three toddlers who fell into a San Jose daycare’s backyard pool on the morning of October 2. By the time a daycare worker noticed, it was too late, investigators said.

Lily and a second toddler, 1-year-old Payton Cobb of Hollister, drowned, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The tragedy happened on Fleetwood Drive at Happy Happy Daycare, a home daycare facility for infants and toddlers. The daycare’s owners self-surrendered at the San Jose police station on October 13. They were booked into jail on charges of child neglect resulting in death, child endangerment, and criminal negligence.

Families of the toddlers are left in the tragedy’s aftermath remembering the victims’ short lives.

Payton was just 18 months old and “brightened every day” for her parents. They are now grieving an “unimaginable with the loss,” a GoFundMe page for her funeral costs states.

“In the short time Payton was with us, she blossomed into a beautiful, energetic, joyful, and very personable little girl,” the page states.

Payton Cobb (Image courtesy GoFundMe)

Lily’s family created a video tribute that begins with the song “Baby Beluga.” An obituary dedicated to Lily says she was born on May 11, 2022. The San Jose girl was a “bubbly, loving, silly, super-fast, curly-haired 16-month old,” the obituary wrote.

“Lily Jade was a miracle baby for Josephine and Scott Hanan after more than 15 years of trying. She was born in Savannah, GA and openly adopted at birth,” the obituary states.

“She loved lounging on her Lily-monogrammed couch, snuggling in her favorite blue crocheted blanket, wearing other people’s shoes, pulling off people’s sunglasses, playing peekaboo. Lily was always the first to put things away during clean-up time and loved watching videos of herself over and over,” her obituary states. She loved books that doubled as songs.

In memory of Lily’s affection for animals, the family is requesting for donations to be made to the Humane Society Silicon Valley.