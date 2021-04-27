Tourist from Alaska wins $2.1M slot machine jackpot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 04: Slot machines with every other machine ready to play are ready for guests at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip as the property opens for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist from Alaska visiting the Las Vegas Strip won more than $2.1 million after putting $40 into a Monopoly Millionaire slot machine at The Cosmopolitan, the resort-casino said in a statement on Monday.

“On Sunday, April 25 Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name,” representatives of the company said in a statement.

The jackpot was hit at 7:52 p.m. and the winner was not a guest at the Cosmopolitan, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The winner’s name has not been released.