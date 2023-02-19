Toy store being forced to close because of one bad check

(NewsNation) — A single bad check is forcing the closure of a family-owned toy store.

St. Nick’s Toy Store, which is just north of Denver, accepted a check from a man who asked to buy one of everything.

But the bank informed the owners that the check bounced. Virginia Miskel, who owns the store, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss how she’s dealing with having to close her store. She is asking the general public for help through a GoFundMe account.

In the video above, watch Miskel’s conversation with NewsNation’s Natasha Zouves.