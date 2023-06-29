Traveler wins $1.3M jackpot at Las Vegas airport slot machine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One lucky air traveler won more than $1.3 million on a slot machine while playing at Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday, the airport said.

Twitter user Derek Nicoletto posted a video of the slot machine showing the words “Congratulations! You won the jackpot!” The winnings, according to the photo Nicoletto posted, totaled $1,330,133.04.

“Someone just won the 1.3 million jackpot on the slot machine at the airport,” said Nicoletto’s tweet.

Harry Reid International Airport officials confirmed the $1.3 million haul on Twitter, saying, “one lucky player cashed in BIG at LAS.”

The big win came at a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds machine in the Terminal 1 Esplanade, according to the Tweet. Officials did not give any information about the identity of the brand-new millionaire but did imply that the winner was on their way home before hitting the jackpot.

“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE,” said the Tweet from the airport.

The airport winner isn’t the only person who became a millionaire at a Las Vegas location in recent weeks. One lucky guest hit three jackpots over two days in June, taking in $1 million. In May, an unnamed winner won $2.5 million on one poker hand at The Venetian.

Other big wins in recent days include a Las Vegas local who turned a $1 bet into $16,000, Mary, another Vegas local who won six figures with a straight flush in Pai Gow Poker, and Angelica, a person on vacation from Mexico, who hit a mega jackpot while playing three-card poker, taking home $239,054. Her advice?

“Just keep playing.”