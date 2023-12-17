‘Tucson Taker’: Suspected kidnapper sought by police at University of Arizona

(NewsNation) — Police are on the hunt for a would-be kidnapper who’s terrorizing the University of Arizona and sexually assaulted at least one of the students he tried to abduct.

The man suspected of the kidnappings, dubbed the “Tucson Taker” by students, targeted three students at separate locations near campus in just a week, according to the University of Arizona Police Department.

The first woman said she was followed by the suspect’s car. A second woman was attacked from behind as he tried to snatch her, but he ran away once she started to scream. In the most recent incident, a woman was grabbed and groped on Monday. She was able to get away.

Police believe the suspect has a heavy build, is around 5’10” to six feet tall and possibly Latino. He’s said to have short, buzzed hair and drives a purple hatchback with tinted windows.

Police have stepped up campus patrols and asked students to take extra precautions.

“We’ve gotten some notifications of some attempted abductions or kidnappings. Just a scary time, especially being a woman on campus,” said Ava McMahon, a junior at the university. “It’s definitely been a very uneasy feeling. With that being said, though, I feel like it has made the community of women on campus a little bit stronger. We’ve related to that fear that it could possibly happen to us.”

McMahon told NewsNation that she’s noticed the larger police presence on campus lately but said she’s still making sure that she walks in a group and with other friends.

NewsNation law and justice contributor and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said the would-be kidnapper is becoming more brazen in his efforts.

“(He’s) following via vehicle then going up on foot behind somebody and trying to snag them,” she said. “And then on the last attempt, he’s groping the individual. So it’s very concerning because of the elevated level of attacks that are happening.”

The FBI along with local authorities and campus police are investigating.