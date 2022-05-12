U.S. Marshals Service searching for Oregon fugitive

(NewsNation) — The hunt is on for another dangerous fugitive who escaped prison. The U.S. Marshals service is searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich out of Oregon.

Authorities say Kristovich walked away from a minimal security corrections facility April 25. Since his escape, he is already accused of committing even more crimes.

Police agencies are on edge, on alert and eager to recapture Kristovich, who has been on the run for 18 days.

According to Kristovich’s ex-girlfriend, he messaged her using a smuggled cellphone, saying he was being released early and wanted to be picked up. When she refused, she said, Kristovich threatened her and her children. That’s when she says she agreed to come get him near the prison and bring them back to her apartment two hours away in Clark County, Washington.

Once there, she says he terrorized her for hours, allegedly raping and choking her. She says Kristovich stole her debit card, cellphone and car, ditching the car shortly thereafter.

The ex-girlfriend and her children are now in hiding due to what she’s told police.

Kristovich was facing gun and drug charges and now faces a long list of new charges that are likely to be tacked onto his original 2018 sentence of five years.

Investigators believe Kristovich may be in Snohomish County, Washington, an hour northwest of Seattle, where he has ties. Authorities think someone there is helping him hotel surf and change locations.

Police say Kristovich should be considered armed and dangerous and he may have a handgun and rifle.

“Our focus is honestly just trying to find him as soon as possible. We’re working pretty hard right now. We have plenty of people dedicating some resources and time for this just to keep the public safe,” a Pacific Northwest violent offender task force member said.

Investigators are honing in on locations in Oregon, Washington state and Alaska. At this time, they do not have a vehicle they can link to him.

Anyone with information on Kristovich’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.