UC Berkeley shelters in place as police investigate ‘credible threat’

(NewsNation) — University of California Berkeley is under a shelter in place as police search for a person who investigators say “may want to harm specific individuals.”

Officers are investigating the situation as a “credible threat” but have said there is no active shooter, according to a UC Berkeley Police Department tweet.

The department tweeted at about 9:30 a.m. that an emergency occurred near campus and encouraged people to stay inside and move away from doors and windows. Those not on campus were told to stay away from the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The university is located in the East Bay area is reported about 44,000 enrolled students for the 2021-22 school year.

