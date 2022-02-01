United Airlines opened its first Flight School last week, in hopes of combatting a world-wide pilot shortage.

(NewsNation Now) — To combat an expected worldwide pilot shortage and bolster its own workforce, United Airlines came up with a flight training school, which officially opened last Thursday.

It’s United’s goal to train 5,000 pilots at United Aviate Academy by 2030, with half of those students being women or people of color.

So far, the airline is touting its progress, with about 80% of United Aviate Academy’s inaugural class being people of color or women, according to a press release.

By comparison, only 5.6% of current pilots are women and 6% are people of color, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Our pilots are the best in the industry and have set a high standard of excellence,” United CEO Scott Kirby said on Thursday. “Recruiting and training even more people who have that same level of talent, motivation and skill is the right thing to do and will make us an even better airline. I couldn’t be prouder of this first group of students and look forward to meeting the thousands of talented individuals who will pass through these doors in the years to come.”

Overall, United plans to hire at least 10,000 new pilots by 2030. This could be somewhat challenging, though, as aviation consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimates a global shortfall of 34,000 aviators by 2025.

“Based on a modest recovery scenario, we believe a global pilot shortage will emerge in certain regions no later than 2023 and most probably before,” Wyman said.

Wyman pointed to several reasons for this shortage: In the United States, he said, an aging workforce facing retirement and a reduction in the number of pilots coming out of the military are to blame. Barriers to entering the industry, such as the cost of training, are also a burden.

The total cost to attend United Aviate Academy, which is located in Arizona, is $71,250, though there are a number of scholarships and loans available, according to its website.