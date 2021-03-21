University of Nevada, Las Vegas changes course to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is changing course and now plans in-person spring graduation ceremonies in May as the coronavirus outbreak slows.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield on Friday announced the change from plans announced in February to hold graduation virtually.

Whitfield said in a letter to students and staff that he firmly believes the university “can offer a traditional commencement while adhering to public health guidelines.”

“Graduation is the culmination of a student’s educational journey and is a significant milestone in their UNLV career. We need to make every effort to provide an experience our graduates so richly deserve,” Whitfield wrote.

After a year of distance learning, seniors celebrated the announcement. UNLV senior Gabbie Delong could barely contain her excitement when speaking with NewsNation affiliate KLAS.

“I started crying,” Delong said of the moment she heard the news. “Because I was so happy.”

She’s one of many that will participate in graduation ceremonies this May. She called it a welcome relief for her entire family.

“I called my grandma, and she was ecstatic; she started to cry too,” Delong said. “My dad was super happy.”

UNLV Executive Vice President & Provost Chris Heavey told KLAS this decision has been months in the making. He and others are working with the state and county to keep everyone safe.

“We believe with fairly high confidence now,” Heavey said of the commencement plans. “That we will be able to do this safely and a fitting marking of their achievement.”

The outdoor ceremonies will allow 2020 and 2021 graduates to receive their diplomas in a socially distant setting, with friends and family cheering from the sidelines.

“We salute you for having hung in there, through this most challenging year that any of us have experienced in our lifetimes,” Heavey said, speaking to the graduates. “And having achieved your college degree.”

It’s been a long and challenging road, and students like Gabbie weren’t so sure they’d see this finish line.

“I miss seeing my professors in person and my friends,” Delong said of her experience with distance learning. “And all of that stuff.”

However, now that the moment has come, she said she’s so grateful for this new slice of normalcy she’ll remember forever.

“We did it guys!” Delong cheered. “Woohoo!”

Whitfield said there would be two ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates at 8 a.m. on May 14 and May 15 and a third ceremony for 2020 graduates on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. All three ceremonies will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Each graduate will be allowed up to four guests, with everyone required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings.

Nevada on Saturday reported 271 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 300,951 cases and 5,171 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The state’s seven-day rolling averages both declined over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from about 347 on March 4 to around 294 on Thursday and the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 11.1 to 9.1 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KLAS contributed to this report.