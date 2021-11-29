UNLV student who collapsed after boxing event dies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — A 20-year-old University of Las Vegas student died several days after collapsing shortly after participating in a Nov. 19 charity boxing event.

Nathan Tyler Valencia’s death Tuesday was announced Friday on Twitter by the university. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. They are in our thoughts during this very difficult time.”

Valencia’s family issued a statement through the Richard Harris Law Firm saying they were heartbroken and planned “a full investigation.”

Family members said Valencia suffered brain injuries, NewsNation affiliate KLAS reported.

Friends say Valencia did not have boxing experience but wanted to participate in the charity event as a member of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement that the university planned “to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.”

The event took place off-campus at the Sahara Event Center but the amateur event was promoted by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

A candlelight vigil was held at the University of Nevada in remembrance of Valencia Saturday night.

“Just know I will be okay and Nathan will be okay,” said Lacey Foster, Nathan’s girlfriend of almost two years.

“ I promise to keep your memory alive. My life is now a celebration of yours,” Foster added.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KLAS contributed to this report.