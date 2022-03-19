(KTLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department aircraft crashed Saturday, and as many as five people are believed to be injured, according to officials.

The crash occurred in Angeles Crest near the San Gabriel Reservoir at about 4:52 p.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

Of the five people who were hurt, one is in critical condition, two suffered moderate injuries and one suffered minor injuries, Ornelas said, and the fifth person’s condition is currently unknown.

All five people are on their way to a local trauma center, Ornelas added.

Deputy Alejandra Parra of the LASD confirmed that the downed helicopter was an LASD chopper, which Parra said went down near the San Gabriel Dam.

Parra added that the number of people inside the helicopter, LASD Air Rescue 5, is believed to be about four people, though Parra had no information on their conditions.