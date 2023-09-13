Up to 87% out in ‘unexpected’ teacher absences in Vegas area schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As another day of school was canceled Tuesday for students at four Las Vegas valley learning institutions amid a conflict between the Clark County School District and the largest teacher union In Nevada, families of affected students are calling for the dispute to end.

“I really just want to see leadership from both the district, as well as from the union,” said Kristen Crawford, a parent of a Rogich Middle School student. “I think it takes leadership to be able to walk into that room and to be able to make negotiations when it’s hard.”

Crawford’s daughter was turned away from class because of Tuesday’s cancelations, which affected Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Sig Rogich Middle School, Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School, and Neil C. Twitchell Elementary School. She said she was already on the way to the school and missed the email letting parents know classes had been canceled.

On Friday, classes at Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School were canceled as 65% of teachers called out.

That same day, 72% of educators at C.T. Sewell Elementary School failed to report for duty, resulting in cancellation.

One week ago, on Sept. 12, sessions at Gibson Elementary School were also canceled. Sources say 87% of that institution’s teachers called out.

Not all students are lamenting the learning loss.

“I was kind of happy because I can go to the mall today,” said Salome Beltran, a student.

Katie Williams, Clark County Board of School Trustee for District B, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday saying that “Parents should be angry that the union is using their children as pawns to push their own agenda.”