US Military tests nuclear-capable missile

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Military is flexing the readiness of its nuclear forces after carrying out a nuclear-capable missile test Tuesday morning in California.

The test was initially delayed to avoid escalating tensions with China. The U.S. Air Force described the testing as having “months of preparation” and say it was not conducted due to current world events.

This isn’t the first time the U.S. Military has called off a missile test. They also canceled one in April to lower nuclear tensions with Russia during the war in Ukraine.

Officials say Tuesday’s missile test was routine and successful.

In the video above, retired Assistant Vice Chief of Staff with the Air Force, Lt. Gen. Richard Newton, speaks to the timing of the testing and explains how intercontinental ballistic missiles work.