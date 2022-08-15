(NewsNation) — Intense violence in Tijuana is prompting the U.S. Consulate to issue a shelter-in-place order, telling American government employees to avoid Baja California.

There have been reports of cars on fire, roadblocks, and heavy police presence over the weekend. Authorities say there have been at least 24 incidents, nearly 30 cars have been damaged and more than a dozen arrests were made.

Mexican Government officials are blaming the drug cartels.

In the video above, journalist Luis Chaparro, who covers violence near the border, discusses the Tijuana violent cartel crimes.