New Utah microshelter hopes to help alleviate homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City has opened its first temporary microshelter community with the hopes of supporting Utahns experiencing homelessness as they work to transition into more permanent supportive housing.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s Office said the community is the first of its kind for Utah. In all, the community can support up to 50 people and began operations on Friday, Dec. 15. Each micro-shelter unit will be fully equipped with heating, lighting, air conditioning, beds and electrical outlets.

“The microshelter community, designed for non-congregate living, offers immediate relief to unsheltered individuals residing on the streets of Salt Lake City, said State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser. “Our goal is stabilization, ensuring not only a secure and safe environment but also providing individuals with a sense of security for themselves and their personal belongings.”

The temporary community will provide a pilot for a more permanent site for a microshelter community, which Mendenhall’s Office said is expected to begin operations in 2024 under state management.

Switchpoint, a nonprofit community resource center, will be providing 24-hour support and services for the temporary community until April 30, 2024. Residents for the microshelters will be selected through emergency shelter coordination by homeless service partners, according to Salt Lake officials.

“With 19 projects across three counties, Switchpoint’s expertise covers a broad range, including street outreach, emergency shelter, permanent housing, and homeless prevention,” said Switchpoint Executive Director Carol Hollowell. “This substantial experience uniquely positions us to manage the microshelter community with a compassionate and holistic approach.”

“Partnership, compassion, and deliberate organization of the temporary microshelter community are establishing an important model of shelter services that can support individuals in communities across the state,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “I am grateful for Switchpoint and the State Office of Homeless Services for their commitment and dedication to collaborating on this program.”