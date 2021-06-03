Vanessa Bryant upset after prototype tribute shoe for late daughter apparently leaks

IRVINE, CA – JULY 26: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Vanessa Bryant posted a frustrated statement to her Instagram feed after seeing a picture of what appeared to be a prototype shoe to honor her late daughter that was not meant for production.

“I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract and decided not to sell the shoes,” she wrote.

Gianna Bryant was 13 years old when the helicopter she, her father, Kobe, and seven others were riding in on Jan. 26, 2020 crashed.

Vanessa said she and her family don’t even have a pair of the shoes.

“I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don’t. I hope these shoes didn’t get sold @nike,” she wrote.

The late Kobe Bryant had a long relationship with Nike, but his widow announced on Instagram in April she was not renewing the sponsorship deal.

Nike has not responded to an email requesting comment.