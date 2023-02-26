Veteran sets record for consecutive visits to Disneyland

(NewsNation) — U.S. veteran Jeff Reitz was awarded a Guinness World Record for visiting Disneyland more times in a row than anyone else has before.

The super-fan Reitz went to the park 2,995 consecutive days in a row, ending his streak just before reaching 3,000 days when the theme park closed in March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Reitz joined “NewsNation Prime” to share his story and expert tips for the park, saying, “You never know who you’re going to be around. So you know, don’t be afraid to talk to others. They may start out strangers, but they could always end up as other Disney friends.”

