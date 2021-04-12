VIDEO: Asian man attacked in California, fights back in attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was attacked on a California street Saturday morning — another brazen attack on an Asian-American that was captured on cellphone video.

The video begins with a struggle on the sidewalk in Oakland around 7:15 a.m.

Tiffany Chuk witnessed the assault from an apartment window and recorded the incident on her cell phone.

“I was scared,” she said. “We tried to record his license plate for evidence for the police.”

Chuk said she saw the suspect’s car park across the street. The suspect got out of the car and ran towards the man, she explained.

Video shows the suspect on top of the man, punching him several times. Then, the victim starts fighting back.

After the two men get off the ground, the attacker is seen throwing another punch before the victim goes after him, chasing the suspect into the street. He then hops into a parked car and drives off.

Chuk said she and her siblings tried to distract the suspect by banging on the window to scare him off.

“Its scary because prior to coming to Oakland I’ve seen these attacks on news and social media and to wake up to that was shocking. It was horrifying and terrible,” Chuk said. “My sister couldn’t even sleep that night. That man could’ve been anybody. To witness it first-hand and to see the man yell as he was getting attacked, that’s why I wanted to share the video. We want this person brought to justice.”