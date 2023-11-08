Video: Bear cubs feast on giant pumpkin

(NewsNation) — Two young orphaned bears at the San Diego Humane Society have been feasting on a giant 467-pound pumpkin since its donation by a couple from Escondido, California.

Kristen and Jason Bush made it their goal to grow a massive pumpkin during the pandemic. On Sunday, they decided to donate the pumpkin for a “greater purpose” after it had stopped growing in September.

The supersized pumpkin is serving as great fall entertainment for the cubs. Video captured shows them playing with, sitting on and munching away at it.

“For more than 24 hours now, the cubs have been exploring, playing with, sitting atop and munching on the giant fruit!” Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society said in a news release.

The cubs were initially located near their deceased mother in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the society. They would have been too young to survive on their own, but the society hopes to return them to the wild eventually.

Video credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful.