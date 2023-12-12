‘So fast’: Bear nearly takes out skier in South Lake Tahoe

(NewsNation) — Skiers in California did a double take when a bear ran across a ski run in South Lake Tahoe.

The bear made a run for it across a busy slope, narrowly missing the skier who filmed the experience.

Tao Feng captured the video and joined “NewsNation Now” to discuss the close call. He says he first didn’t notice the bear because his attention was on the slopes and his wife.

“Until the bear started charging at me and her. I don’t really know what the bear was doing,” Feng said.

He said he did what he could to avoid a collision with the bear.

“All I could think was get away from the bear fast,” Feng said, adding, “His speed was like so fast.”

It turns out the bear was running to reunite with its mother on the other side of the ski run. The South Lake Tahoe area is home to a large population of black bears that sport a brown color like the one in Feng’s video.

No injuries were reported from the incident.