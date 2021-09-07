SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Bystanders rushed to rescue two people from a burning car on a San Diego interstate while the rescue was caught on camera.

Lakeside Fire Protection District, which shared the video Monday, said its units responded to a car fire on I-8. Before firefighters arrived on the scene, a passerby captured the tense moments when bystanders worked to rescue two older people from the burning car.

“Is somebody in there?” a person is heard asking at the beginning of the video shot by Marie Macrorie.

The footage shows flames engulfing the back of the car as one bystander pulls the driver to safety.

Another bystander worked to get the passenger out. Six to seven people are seen helping to move the pair, at one point even grabbing the driver by his arms and legs to get him out of harm’s way.

Flames ended up engulfing the entire vehicle, leaving behind a smoking, charred mess. Lakeside Fire said the fire also spread to nearby vegetation, but they quickly got it under control.

The victims and a bystander were taken to the hospital with burns of undisclosed severity, according to firefighters.