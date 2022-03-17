California man yelled ‘I can’t breathe’ before death in custody

(The Hill) — A newly released video shows a California man who died two years ago screaming “I can’t breathe” while being restrained by authorities, ABC affiliate KXTV reported.

A California judge ordered the video of Edward Bronstein’s death to be released to the public on Tuesday.

In the nearly 18-minute video, Bronstein, 38, is seen refusing an order from California Highway Patrol officers to take a blood test, according to the ABC affiliate.

“This is your last opportunity. Otherwise, you’re going facedown on the mat and we’re gonna keep on going,” a CHP officer tells Bronstein, as other officers force him down.

Five CHP officers continue to hold Bronstein down, with some putting their knees on his back as he shouts, “I’ll do it! I’ll do it! I promise!” according to the ABC affiliate.

“It’s too late,” one officer replies.

Bronstein begins to shout “I can’t breathe!” and “I can’t!” as authorities continue to restrain him, the video shows.

“Stop yelling!” one CHP officer says to Bronstein.

A medical professional takes Bronstein’s blood as he appears unresponsive.

Authorities began CPR 11 minutes after Bronstein’s last screams, KXTV reported. A second video shows officers and paramedics unable to revive him.

Bronstein was taken into custody by authorities in March 2020 following a traffic stop, the ABC affiliate reported.

His family has filed a lawsuit against the CHP officers involved in his death, alleging excessive force and a violation of civil rights, also calling for the officers to be criminally prosecuted by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Bronstein’s family said that he was terrified of needles, making him reluctant to give a blood test sample.

Bronstein died two months before George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers, also after repeatedly telling them “I can’t breathe.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last September that prohibits police officers from using certain facedown holds that have led to multiple unintended deaths, the ABC affiliate noted.