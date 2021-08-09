Video: Mama bear gets trapped in car, destroys it while cubs watch

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado sheriff’s office issued a warning after a bear got trapped in a vehicle and destroyed it over the weekend.

Images of the car’s shredded, partially dismantled interior serve as “a very good reason NOT to leave food in your vehicle,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Two bear cubs were spotted in trees near the car while the sheriff’s office worked to free the sow from the car.

During the deputy’s first attempt to get the bear out, the sow ended up closing the door while she was still inside.

Eventually, the sheriff’s office freed the bear by opening the driver’s side door. Video shows the mama bear reuniting with her cubs and shuffling off into the trees.

Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said that the vehicle’s owner “was just glad the bear was released from the car, reunited with her cubs and no one was injured.”