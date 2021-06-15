Video shows accused child killer grab detective’s gun, fight with officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by NewsNation affiliate KLAS shows the moment murder suspect Terrell Rhodes was able to grab a gun from a Metro police detective in an interview room. According to police, he had just confessed to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson and drew a map showing where the body could be found.

The video and map are included in evidence presented to the grand jury.

GRAND JURY EVIDENCE: Map allegedly drawn by Terrell Rhodes showing police where Amari Nicholson’s body is buried.

Rhodes, 27, faces a first-degree murder charge in the toddler’s death as well as two counts of attempted murder for taking the officer’s weapon. He also faces four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm.

Amari’s mother reported him missing on May 5 after Rhodes, her boyfriend, said the child had been taken by a family member on the biological father’s side. The mother was out of town helping a family member, at the time.

Picture of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Police determined Rhodes’ story was not true and a search began for the boy. Amari’s body was found on May 12, the day after Rhodes’ alleged confession.

According to police, Rhodes admitted to hitting the child several times after he urinated on himself. He said the child turned blue and purple and stopped breathing.

Terrell Rhodes arrested for murder of missing toddler Amari Nicholson. Source: LVMPD

Prosecutors are weighing whether to seek the death penalty in this case.

Rhodes next court date is June 25.