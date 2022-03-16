LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident while he was driving east. He stopped at a red light when he saw two teen girls run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Boulevard and run into the northbound lanes. Then, the driver of a gray minivan slams on the brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

The impact threw both children across the road. Amazingly, both children then popped to their feet and kept running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stopped to check on them.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, but one of them broke a wrist bone.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Langley shared the video with NewsNation local affiliate 8 News Now to raise awareness of pedestrians and drivers on how they should pay attention.