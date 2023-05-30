Video shows Marines being beaten by a group of teens

(NewsNation) — The Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Department is investigating a violent altercation between three Marines and what appears to be a crowd of teenagers at the San Clemente Pier.

The incident, which happened at 10 p.m. on Friday, was caught on video. Footage shows the Marines walking away from a group of what police said were “juveniles and young adults” when someone seems to throw something at the service members.

One Marine then turns and charges into the crowd, where he is punched several times.

Later in the video, the three Marines can be seen on the ground in fetal position, as they are being punched and kicked repeatedly.

NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reports that it is unclear what happened between the two groups before the video started recording, though Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodruff said fireworks might have been involved.

All victims refused medical assistance once sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, police said.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is working to find the people involved. He said the Marines were recovering, and they assumed the right position during the assault, so they did not get serious head trauma.

“Frankly, the profane language that was being used, along with the violence, is absolutely disturbing and won’t be tolerated in this town, I can tell you that,” Duncan said. “We’re going to step right in and put a stop to this right now, and we’re going to work with our sheriff’s deputies to identify these assailants and bring them to justice no matter how old they are.”

For now, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies have increased patrol checks in and around the San Clemente Pier area.

Those with information on the incident can call San Clemente Police Services at (949) 770-6011.