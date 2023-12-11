Video shows attack on Las Vegas teacher

(NewsNation) — An attack in Las Vegas highlights a significant problem in schools, which has a growing number of educators leaving the profession.

In an exclusive and graphic video from last spring obtained by NewsNation local affiliate KLAS, a then-16-year-old student is seen roaming a hallway before violently attacking a teacher.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia is now serving a 40-year prison sentence after a swift conviction for choking, beating and sexually assaulting the teacher inside a classroom for nearly 90 minutes.

The victim testified at sentencing that the attack continues to haunt her every night.

“I would wake up in a new spot and position each time knowing that he had just dragged my limp, near-lifeless body into a different part of the classroom to do whatever he so chose to do with my body as I lay unconscious,” the woman said. “He beat my body so badly that I could no longer fight.”

Police arrested Martinez Garcia on the day of the assault, after which he had changed into his ROTC uniform.

The Las Vegas attack joins a long list of other incidents, including a case in Florida, where a teacher was beaten unconscious by a student over confiscation of a game console.

In other cases, teachers have suffered injuries and concussions — often while trying to intervene between students fighting with each other.

In Las Vegas, the Clark County School District has added $26 million in new security measures with additional cameras, fencing and an instant-alert system for teachers.