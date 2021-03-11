WATCH: Surfer catches a wave on flooded road as torrential rains caused historic flooding in Hawaii

HONOLULU (NewsNation Now) — Newly-released video shows a moment of levity that took place amid a very serious situation in Haleiwa, Hawaii, earlier this week as a surfer took advantage of historic flooding in the area.

Officials ordered residents to evacuate Haleiwa, a community of a few thousand people north of Honolulu, on March 9 saying torrential rains could lead to “catastrophic” flooding as a stream in the area rose by several feet.

Among those rushing to the airport that day was Ben Metaele, who was driving across flooded roads when he spotted something strange: a surfer catching waves caused by vehicles passing through.

“As we went slowly through this particular flood zone there was a guy with a surfboard in which we were able to create a wave for him to surf,” Mataele told Storyful.

Video shared by Mataele captured the moment of laughter he experienced as the surfer managed to stand up and briefly surf in front of his car.

A state of emergency is now in effect in Hawaii after the heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures across the state’s islands.