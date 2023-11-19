Video shows truck smashing into West Hollywood barbershop

(KTLA) — Security video captured the frightening moment a truck crashed through a West Hollywood barbershop as customers were inside.

The incident happened Thursday at Trendsetters Barbershop, located near La Brea and Fountain Avenues around 11 a.m.

Video of the crash shows a large red Ford pickup truck crossing illegally through the narrow street and smashing into the glass entrance.

As the truck enters the shop, the impact tips over a large vending machine that narrowly misses crushing a client as he was quickly pulled away by a barber.

Witnesses told NewsNation’s affiliate KTLA that the truck’s owner had left the vehicle in neutral at a gas station directly across the street before walking away.

That’s when the truck rolled forward out of the parking lot, across the street and directly into the shop. The truck owner appears to try stopping the vehicle but to no avail.

Surveillance video captures the frightening moment a pickup truck crashes through a West Hollywood barber shop, narrowly missing customers inside on Nov. 16, 2023. (Trendsetters Barbershop)

Previous incident of a vehicle crashing into a West Hollywood barber shop. (Trendsetters Barbershop)

Severe damaged seen after a pickup truck crashes through a West Hollywood barber shop, narrowly missing customers inside on Nov. 16, 2023. (Trendsetters Barbershop)

“We didn’t know what was going on, but he just left his car in neutral and then he got out of the car and then the car just rolled right into the shop,” said Chaun Tucker, a barber at the shop.

Tucker said the barber who was seen in the video acting quickly to move his client out of harm’s way is a hero.

“This guy, he literally turned the chair right as the vending machine was coming down,” Tucker said. “Almost took his legs out, but the barber flipped his chair because that’s what we do here at Trendsetters, we take care of our clients.”

Although Tucker said thankfully no one was hurt, the store, however, sustained extensive damage. He said the recent crash was nothing they hadn’t seen before as the shop has been crashed into at least six times in the past.

“It’s a beautiful place, but it’s a little scary,” he said of the area.

Repairs on the damage may take some time but Tucker said they hope to reopen the shop within a week or two.

As for drivers in the busy neighborhood, Tucker advises, “You’ve got to put your car in park.”

The barbers who were displaced have been renting chairs and accepting clients at other salons as renovations are underway.

Full video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.