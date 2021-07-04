Virtual reality ‘playgrounds’ open at malls across the US

TOPANGA, Calif. (KTLA) Virtual reality (VR) has been around for a while but it’s still a relatively new form of entertainment. While the equipment to create the experience at home is still expensive, you may be able to check out the experience at your local mall.

VR playgrounds are popping up at malls across America. Recently, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reporter Rich DeMuro checked out Sandbox VR at The Village in Topanga, California.

Once you suit up in a VR headset, headphones, haptic jacket and backpack computer, you’re transported right inside a realistic video game.

Tickets start at about $50 and you can have up to six people in your group.

Check your local mall for more information about virtual reality in your state.