Visitation held for girl found slain on side of LA freeway

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — A visitation was held Wednesday in South Los Angeles for a girl who was found on the side of a freeway with a gunshot wound to her neck.

The reward for information to help find the killer of 16-year-old Tioni Theus could grow to more than $110,000.

Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

“She was going to be something, something in life. For somebody to just take her life … it breaks my heart,” said sister Tanae Jackson. “It’s just wrong. She was just really murdered brutally. And just thrown on the side of the freeway like she meant nothing to nobody. She has a big family who loved her.”

As loved ones gathered in grief this week, a major new effort is on to solve her murder.

During a Wednesday news conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said evidence indicates Theus may have been a victim of human trafficking.

Local and state leaders are working to push the $110,000 reward even higher.

“For the cowards that did this, we will muster the resources that are necessary to bring you to justice. No family should have to go through losing a daughter, a child in this manner,” said California State Assembly Member Mike Gipson.

Theus’ body had been dumped along an entrance ramp to the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. Passing motorists called it in on the morning of Jan 8.

She was last seen the night before heading out to meet a friend and go to a party.

There are no known surveillance images or suspect descriptions in the case. Hopes are hinging on the significant reward and increased attention.

“Time and time again, missing and victimized Black women and girls are overlooked and lack the appropriate media attention in comparison to their counterparts,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

Theus’ relatives believe a six-figure reward could crack the case, just as it did in the recent stabbing death of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.

But the family believes money should not be the motivation.

“If anyone has a heart … why not just talk and say what you know? I know someone has to be out there that has seen or knows something,” said the victim’s sister.

Tiffiny Blacknell, a special advisor to the Los Angeles district attorney, said she knows someone out there has information about what happened to Theus.

“Someone saw her that night or early that morning,” she said. “Someone may have seen a car slow down. Someone may have seen anything. Her social media acquaintances may know something. So if you saw something, say something. It’s important that our community rallies around this poor child and her family.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call California Highway Patrol at (323) 644-9557.