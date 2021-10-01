Visitors flock to Kilauea summit to see lava action

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea has erupted for more than 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). The eruption started shortly before 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and there is still no threat to the public.

According to HVO, the lava lake in Halema’uma’u crater is rising approximately one yard per hour as multiple vents along the crater’s floor and wall erupts.

Thousands of visitors are expected to go to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness the eruption.

Anyone who plans on physically going to the site should wear a mask and social distance whenever possible, especially in crowded areas and in lookout spots.

The National Park Service also urges people to remain on marked paths and to bring a flashlight, as well as a jacket.