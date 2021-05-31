Watch: 5-year-old California boy reunited with family after going missing on a dirtbike

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — After a round-the-clock search, a 5-year-old California boy who was missing overnight is back safe with his family.

Otto Dahl’s parents told police he rode off on a 50cc dirtbike at 2:00 p.m. Sunday and never came back. They were camping at Cougar Butte in Lucerne Valley, north of the San Bernardino National Forest. Searchers spread out and found him this morning, leading to the heartwarming reunion with his family in the video above.

When Otto’s parents asked why he rode so far away, he told them, “I don’t know, I just found a big mountain.”