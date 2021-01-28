Watch: Atmospheric rivers storm drenches California, snow piles high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.

The storm was aimed like a massive firehose at the central coast, where two-day rainfall before dawn exceeded 12 inches in San Luis Obispo County, the National Weather Service said.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 6.3 feet of new snow on its summit.

Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow areas of the sky containing massive amounts of water vapor that has been transported over oceans from the tropics. Between 30% and 50% of the annual precipitation on the West Coast comes from a handful of atmospheric river events, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

After the rain and snow started falling Tuesday, wide areas of the state remained under warnings and watches Thursday for flooding, heavy snow and winds.

Sacramento City worker Kevin McClain moves a section of tree he cut up that was blown over by an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Hana Mohsin, right, carries belongings from a neighbor’s home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year’s wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A man crosses mud while recovering belongings from a neighbor’s home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to mudslides following last year’s wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Hana Mohsin wades through mud while carrying belongings from a neighbor’s home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year’s wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Amy Lilly returns to her home to get some belongings after she was forced to leave during the night when a storm caused a tree limb to crash into her house in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27 2021. High-winds and rain pelted the region causing damage throughout the area. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Jacob Clore, 12, front, Lochran Gregory, 12, center, and Ryland Gregory, 9, slide down a hill on the fresh snow that fell overnight at Plumas Street Park in Reno, Nev. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada early Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Alex, left, and Aron Moreno work to divert water from their property as heavy rains fall in Salinas, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The couple lives below hillsides scorched in last year’s River Fire where water and mud is now flowing downhill from burned land. lAP Photo/Noah Berger)

The storm was expected to begin moving after its overnight stall and drop down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near huge wildfire burn scars.

This storm’s peak rainfall rates in Southern California could reach up to 0.75 inches an hour, with up to 3 feet of snow in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Los Angeles and counties to the east and south issued warnings to get residents ready to leave areas near wildfire scars.

The California Office of Emergency Services expanded its positioning of specialized response strike teams and task forces to a total of 11 counties.

The storm punched into Northern California late Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday, drifting down the coast and stalling over Big Sur before pivoting back northward.

Mudslides, near Salinas south of the Bay Area, damaged about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went “completely through the house” in the early morning hours, Priolo said. Fifty horses were rescued.

The threat of flooding from fire-scarred areas persisted overnight in the Santa Cruz mountains, where about 5,000 people remained under evacuation orders.

Flash flood watches remained in effect through Thursday afternoon for a wide area encircling the San Francisco Bay Area. Flood warnings were focused on counties down the coast and in the San Joaquin Valley.

The storm toppled trees and knocked down power lines through a wide swath of the north. Pacific Gas & Electric said about 575,000 customers lost power Tuesday and Wednesday.

A blizzard warning was in effect through Friday morning on both sides of the California-Nevada border along a 170-mile stretch of the Sierra.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel,” a weather service warning said. “Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented.”

Schools closed in several Nevada counties.

The atmospheric river is part of a major change in weather for California, which had significant drought conditions for months. The dryness contributed to wildfires that scorched more than 4.2 million acres in 2020, the most in recorded modern history.