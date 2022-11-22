‘We’re united’: Club Q survivor after gruesome attack

(NewsNation) — A survivor of the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting spoke out from a hospital to describe what happened.

Anthony is receiving treatment at the Centura Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He was accompanied by his partner, Jeremy, during the news conference. Anthony said hasn’t been able to watch the news since the shooting, but he wanted to speak to the media to “get the love out there” and show that “we are united.”

The gruesome attack happened just before midnight in a popular LGBTQ nightclub when a gunman used a shotgun to kill five people and injured 25.

The people killed have been identified as:

Daniel Aston, 28

Ashley Paugh, 35

Raymond Green Vance, 22

Kelly Loving, 40

Derrick Rump, 38

Anthony said he didn’t see the shooter. While hiding, he said he heard gunshots and a “few screams.” Gunshots went off and then he ended up falling.

Officers then showed up and helped walk him out. Anthony is now in a wheelchair, and he’s not sure when he’ll be able to go home from the hospital.

“Why don’t you meet somebody and get to know their true heart before passing judgment?” he said of the shooter. “He really did harm a lot of pure true hearts that I don’t know if they’ll be the same,” Anthony said.

He said he never imagined anything like this would happen in a space like Club Q.

“I’ve had a lot of hope and pride in Club Q. It was my family, and that’s what they have always stated … that this is you home, your safe haven. Safe space. So that was the least of my concerns,” Anthony said.